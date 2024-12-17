US National Arrested Over $1.3 Million Gold Scam Case

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday arrested a US citizen implicated in a scam involving thousands of kilograms of gold that cost the victim over USD 1.35 million.

In a statement, DCI said the suspect identified as Antonucci Sergio Patrick was arraigned at Milimani Law Courts and charged with Conspiracy to commit a felony and Obtaining money by false pretenses.

The US national was apprehended after he jetted into the country from Dubai.

“Establishments made after thorough investigations reveal that Sergio met the complainant sometime in July 2023 in Nevada, Las Vegas, USA introducing himself as a former banker investor and legal consultant who specialized in conducting business in markets that are considered hostile and complex by the United States standards,” said DCI.

The complainant contracted Sergio to protect his gold transactions in Africa assuming that he was licensed and for this paid him a USD 50,000 signing bonus on the 29th of August, 2023, followed by a 15,000 US Dollars payment on the 24th of January, 2024, and a further 15,000 US Dollars on February 28, 2024.

“In the broad scheme that has also seen a Congolese accomplice (Eric Kalala Mukendi) charged, the victim was made to fly to Nairobi where Sergio introduced him to another American accomplice, Caden Gebhard, whom he presented as an active duty US Soldier with the 19th Special Forces Group,” DCI said.

Caden was allegedly critical of the deal because of his contacts in the region. Following this meeting, the complainant was also introduced to the alleged owner of the gold and the licensed exporter at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Hurligham, Nairobi.

The complainant, through his company AURUMSIC ONE LLC, entered into a sale and purchase agreement with the seller company – AERO Logistics – for the sale of 2820 kg of gold, for which he ultimately paid an amount of USD 1,271,200 in the said transaction, which was executed on various dates between 31 March 2024 and 30 May 2024. In the end, no delivery was made and the matter was reported to the police.

The suspect pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of Sh10 million with one Kenyan surety. The case will be listed for pre-trial on 23 January 2025.