US National Hospitalised in Nairobi After Swallowing Cocaine

A US national who ingested several pellets of Cocaine in his bid to traffic them from Alabama to Saudi Arabia has been hospitalised in Nairobi under police watch.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspect who has been identified as Jarod Tyler Roberts was taken to hospital by his friend after he developed serious abdominal complications.

“The suspect, Jarod Tyler Roberts, was on Sunday, February 16 taken to the hospital by his friend, and was admitted for examination after exhibiting symptoms of excessive drugging,” DCI stated.

A doctor at the hospital then alerted anti-narcotics detectives from DCI Headquarters who visited the facility to witness an endoscopy process on the suspect.

During the process, three pellets were recovered from the suspect’s rectum, which tested positive for Cocaine weighing 57.98g.

The doctor also confirmed the presence of an extra pellet stuck in the suspect’s small intestines, and medical help is being offered to have it removed.

DCI detectives have since established that Tyler Roberts was temporarily residing at an Airbnb in Nairobi’s Westlands area.

The suspect was due to board Ethiopian Airlines at 1800 hrs on Sunday when he was taken ill.

According to DCI, he was to travel to Saudi Arabia through Addis Ababa.

His travel and personal documents have been confiscated pending his recovery, whereafter he will face relevant drug trafficking charges.

This comes after DCI officers based at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) seized suspected amphetamines from a shipment destined for Australia from Burundi.

The discovery was made during an inspection of the cargo area, where tests on the whitish crystalline substance hidden inside the carton and wrapped in yellow cello tape tested positive for the highly addictive drug.

The shipment was seized and further investigations are underway to trace the traffickers.

