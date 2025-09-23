Connect with us

News

US Pledges Support for MSS Mission Transition

The United States has pledged to support the transition of the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support mission in Haiti following President William Ruto’s plea.

Speaking during a high-level meeting on Haiti hosted by Kenya and the US at the United Nations headquarters in New York, US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said the US and Panama had worked with Haiti to introduce a UN Security Council resolution to establish a larger gang-suppression force with a broader mandate and a UN support office for Haiti.

Landau called on all US partners to join them in pressing for this critical resolution before the MSS mission mandate expires on October 2, 2025.

“This effort responds to the call from our partners in Kenya and has the full endorsement of Haiti,” Landau said.

“All 32 members of the Organisation of American States have also signed onto a joint statement calling for the urgent passing of this resolution.”

Landau stated that the new force would comprise 5,500 personnel, more than five times the current size of the MSS.

He echoed President Ruto’s sentiments that the Kenyan-led mission lacked the mandate and resources necessary to address the challenge in Haiti.

During the meeting, President Ruto asked the international community to step up its efforts to restore peace and stability in Haiti.

The President also called on the international community to support the transition of the Multinational Security Support mission, whose mandate expires in 11 days.

“I want to persuade members of the international community to take the matters of Haiti as seriously as it deserves and hopefully provide a transition that is going to ensure we don’t let the people of Haiti down,” he said.

For the successor mission to succeed, President Ruto urged the international community to address the gaps that slowed the progress of the Kenyan-led mission.

The successor mission, he said, must have a clear mandate, a predictable financial package, and the full logistical support necessary to deliver results.

“It cannot be what Kenya has gone through, a game of guesswork depending on people’s goodwill. It must be predictable if we are serious about solving the matter in Haiti. I don’t understand why we cannot be serious,” he said.

Ruto also said the MSS mission in Haiti had made significant progress in restoring normalcy. He noted that when the MSS first arrived, gangs controlled the airport and many people considered it unsafe to land.

He added that the MSS had secured the presidential palace, reclaimed police headquarters and training academy from gangs, and reopened schools and hospitals.

