US President Donald Trump Threatens to Ban Migration From Third World Countries

US President Donald Trump has announced a plan to halt migration from Third World countries to the United States (US)entirely.

In a statement on Friday, November 28, Trump linked immigration to a series of economic and social challenges that he said were significantly impacting the lives of Americans.

The US President noted that his administration will eliminate federal support for immigrants and denaturalize individuals he believes threaten stability.

“I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Joe Biden’s Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any foreign national who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization,” Trump stated.

He said the measures are part of an effort to achieve a major reduction in illegal and disruptive populations, including those admitted through what he described as an unauthorized and illegal Autopen approval process.

“These goals will be pursued with the aim of achieving a major reduction in illegal and disruptive populations, including those admitted through an unauthorized and illegal Autopen approval process,” Trump added.

Trump’s remarks follow the death of National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom, 20, who was fatally shot in an ambush on Thursday.

Officials have identified the suspected gunman as 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who was granted asylum in the U.S. earlier this year.

He arrived through a resettlement program established by the Biden administration after the U.S. military withdrew from Afghanistan in August 2021, a move that led to the swift collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban’s takeover.