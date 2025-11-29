Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

US President Donald Trump Threatens to Ban Migration From Third World Countries

Published

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has announced a plan to halt migration from Third World countries to the United States (US)entirely.

In a statement on Friday, November 28, Trump linked immigration to a series of economic and social challenges that he said were significantly impacting the lives of Americans.

The US President noted that his administration will eliminate federal support for immigrants and denaturalize individuals he believes threaten stability.

“I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Joe Biden’s Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any foreign national who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization,” Trump stated.

He said the measures are part of an effort to achieve a major reduction in illegal and disruptive populations, including those admitted through what he described as an unauthorized and illegal Autopen approval process.

“These goals will be pursued with the aim of achieving a major reduction in illegal and disruptive populations, including those admitted through an unauthorized and illegal Autopen approval process,” Trump added.

Trump’s remarks follow the death of National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom, 20, who was fatally shot in an ambush on Thursday.

Officials have identified the suspected gunman as 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who was granted asylum in the U.S. earlier this year.

He arrived through a resettlement program established by the Biden administration after the U.S. military withdrew from Afghanistan in August 2021, a move that led to the swift collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban’s takeover.

In this article:,

You May Also Like

World

Ukraine and Poland Rejects Controversial US-Russia Peace Plan

The proposed plan, spearheaded by U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in coordination with Russia’s Kirill Dmitriev, suggests Ukraine cede eastern territories, including areas it...

November 22, 2025

News

US Vice President JD Vance’s Kenya Visit in Question After Trump’s G20 Rebuff

A highly anticipated official visit by US Vice President JD Vance to Kenya now hangs in uncertainty following President Donald Trump’s announcement that no...

November 10, 2025
Fear and Uncertainty Grip Kenyans in America After Trump Visa Revocations Fear and Uncertainty Grip Kenyans in America After Trump Visa Revocations

World

Kenyans in America Fearful as Trump Revokes 6,000 Student Visas

The Trump administration’s aggressive stance on immigration has sent shockwaves through the international student community, with the recent revocation of over 6,000 student visas...

August 23, 2025
reich trump 1120201 1024x691 reich trump 1120201 1024x691

World

Robert Reich Hits Out At President Trump Over His Appointments

Former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich has criticized US President Donald Trump over his recent government appointments. In a strongly worded statement, Reich cited...

August 20, 2025