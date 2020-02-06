US Senate Saves President Donald Trump From Impeachment

(KDRTV)- The president of the United States of America (USA) Donald Trump has been acquitted by the country`s senate and thus surviving the impeachment hoax

The Senate acquitted Trump on both charges of obstructing Congress and abusing the power of his office as president on Wednesday, February 5.

The Senate votes as revealed by the Sky News halted the third presidential impeachment attempt in US history.

This has come amid President Trump`s seemingly efforts to initiate his early campaigns for re-election

The Senate house followed the same trend used by the House of Representatives in December 2019 by voting on each of impeachment separately.

To oust President Donald Trump, 67 senators are required to vote to convict him on a least one article of impeachment. however, the revealed votes were far much behind that.

🚨 It is, therefore, ordered and adjudged that the said Donald John Trump be, and he is hereby, acquitted of the charges in said articles. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/c4wNkKenLZ — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) February 5, 2020

We understand that Trump`s charge that he abused the office originated after President Trump requested a probe on his political rival Joe Biden who was one of the front runners for the Democratic Party presidential nomination.

On the other hand, the obstruction charged stemmed from allegations President Trump blocked witnesses and documents sought by the House of Representatives

Should he got convicted from either charge then Trump would have gone home and his deputy Mike Pence would have been the new President.

I will be making a public statement tomorrow at 12:00pm from the @WhiteHouse to discuss our Country’s VICTORY on the Impeachment Hoax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2020

The white house had termed the impeachment process as a witch-hunt that denied the president his due rights and that it was established on a series of lies

