Connect with us
 

News

US Senate Saves President Donald Trump From Impeachment

VERON MEFIA

Published

24 seconds ago

on

president trump

(KDRTV)- The president of the United States of America (USA) Donald Trump has been acquitted by the country`s senate and thus surviving the impeachment hoax

The Senate acquitted Trump on both charges of obstructing Congress and abusing the power of his office as president on Wednesday, February 5.

Read also: US Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tears President Trump`s Speech

The Senate votes as revealed by the Sky News halted the third presidential impeachment attempt in US history.

This has come amid President Trump`s seemingly efforts to initiate his early campaigns for re-election

The Senate house followed the same trend used by the House of Representatives in December 2019 by voting on each of impeachment separately.

To oust President Donald Trump, 67 senators are required to vote to convict him on a least one article of impeachment. however, the revealed votes were far much behind that.

We understand that Trump`s charge that he abused the office originated after President Trump requested a probe on his political rival Joe Biden who was one of the front runners for the Democratic Party presidential nomination.

On the other hand, the obstruction charged stemmed from allegations President Trump blocked witnesses and documents sought by the House of Representatives

Should he got convicted from either charge then Trump would have gone home and his deputy Mike Pence would have been the new President.

The white house had termed the impeachment process as a witch-hunt that denied the president his due rights and that it was established on a series of lies

Read also: TRUMP IMPEACHED BUT PUTS A BRAVE FACE HOPING TO SURVIVE IN THE SENATE

“The sham impeachment attempt concocted by Democrats ended in the full vindication and exoneration Trump. As we have said all along, he is not guilty,” the White House said. “In what has now become a tradition for Democrats, this was yet another witch-hunt that deprived the president of his due process rights and was based on a series of lies,” it added.

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Loading...
Click to comment

Partner with KDRTV Kenya News

Advertise with KDRTV

Trending