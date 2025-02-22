Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

US Senator Slams Kenyan Gov’t Over Hosting Sudan’s RSF Leaders

By

Published

US Senator Jim Risch

Senator Jim Risch

US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman, Senator Jim Risch has criticized the Kenyan government for hosting Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RFS) group in Nairobi.

In a statement on Friday, February 21, Risch expressed concern that an ally of the United States was hosting a group that had contributed to the deaths of the people of Sudan.

The US Senator pointed out that Kenya was legitimizing the RSF outfit by hosting its leaders in Nairobi.

“Last year, I led efforts in Congress to recognize RSF-led atrocities in Sudan, which have contributed to over 150k deaths, as genocide. In January, it became US policy.

“Now, Kenya, a US ally, is helping the RSF legitimize their genocidal rule in Sudan under the guise of peacemaking – this is an unthinkable attempt to obscure the truth and will not end the massacre,” the US senator wrote.

His statement comes after Sudan slammed Kenya for allowing RSF to hold a meeting in Nairobi to launch a parallel government.

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry in a statement accused Kenya of violating its obligations under international law, the United Nations Charter, the Constitutive Act of the African Union, and the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide by hosting the meeting.

In response, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said Kenya’s decision to host RSF was in line with its wider role in peace negotiations and its commitment to help Sudan find a solution to its ongoing political crisis.

“We note that this is not the first time groups in Sudan have sought solutions to their crisis by leveraging the good offices of neighboring countries. Indeed, in January 2024, parties and stakeholders to the Sudanese conflict met in a neighboring country to chart a way forward on inclusive dialogue and return to civilian rule.

Mudavadi emphasized that Kenya’s involvement was solely to support conflict resolution, pointing to the 2002 Machakos Protocol signed in Kenya.

Also Read: Kenyan Government Responds After Backlash Over RSF Meeting in Nairobi

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021