News

US, UK & 10 Other Embassies Warn Against Masked Police Officers Ahead Of June 25 Protests

By

Published

Twelve diplomatic missions in Kenya have jointly issued a statement ahead of anticipated protests on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, the diplomatic missions urged the government to respect citizens’ right to peaceful assembly and to express themselves.

“June 25th marks one year since Kenyans voiced their concerns through widespread protests at the 2024 Finance Bill. We remember those who lost their lives and reaffirm every Kenyan’s right to peaceful assembly and to express themselves,” the statement read in part.

The 12 embassies warned against the use of goons and masked police officers during the June 25 protests.  The diplomats called for responsible conduct by both security agencies and protestors.

“As citizens prepare to mark this anniversary, we call on all to facilitate peaceful demonstrations and to refrain from violence. The use of plain-clothed officers in unmarked vehicles erodes public trust and was ruled unlawful by the High Court. We urge full compliance with this ruling,” they stated.

Further, the diplomatic missions also condemned the use of goons to infiltrate the protests and cause chaos.

“We are troubled by the use of hired ‘goons’ to infiltrate or disrupt peaceful gatherings. Protecting the right to protest is vital to preserving civic space and a cornerstone of Kenya’s vibrant democracy,” the statement added.

The envoys included the US, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Sweden, and Denmark.

Others are Ireland, Australia, Switzerland, Norway, and Finland.

The statement comes ahead of the planned mass protests on Wednesday, June 25, to mark the anniversary of last year’s protests.

Demonstrators and the families of those who lost their loved ones plan to honour the victims of last year’s violence, many of whom were young people shot and killed by the police, and to continue pressing for police accountability, transparency in governance, and respect for human rights.

