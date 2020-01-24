Pregnant Foreigners Will No Longer Travel To US

(KDRTV)- The Donald Trump government will implement a new policy on Friday to make it more intricate for aliens to travel to the US and give birth there.

The Trump administration says that pregnant foreigners usually travel to the US to give birth so that their children would become American citizens by birth.

This practice is usually referred to as “birth tourism”

The new policy will be executed January 24, according to the State Department cable retrieved by CNN and which was sent on Wednesday to embassies around the world

The White House announced that the state Department “will no longer issue temporary visitor (B-1/B-2) visas to aliens seeking to enter the United States for ‘birth tourism.”

“Visitors to the US will be denied temporary visas if it’s found that the “primary purpose” of travel is for obtaining US citizenship for a child by giving birth in the United States” according to a reviewed State Department regulation that was to be published on Friday.

However, the State Department confirmed on a call that the regulation will not apply to the 39 countries which are mostly from Europe and which are part of the Visa Waiver Program

However, the official from the department found a hard time trying to explain the specific spectrum in which the new will applied.

However, according to the official on the call, the diplomatic cable, and consular officers were told they can’t directly ask a woman if she is pregnant.

“You must not ask a visa applicant whether they are pregnant unless you have a specific articulable reason to believe they may be pregnant and planning to give birth in the United States. You should document any such reason in your case notes,” explains the cable. “You must not, as a matter of course, ask all female applicants (or any specific sub-sets of applicants) whether they are pregnant or intend to become pregnant.”

In general, the State department dont believe that it is legitimate to travel to the US with a primary goal to find citizenship for the children.