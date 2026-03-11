Validate Your Papers: CUE Issues New Guidelines for Degree and Diploma Recognition

The Commission for University Education (CUE) has unveiled updated guidelines outlining the requirements for recognition and evaluation of academic qualifications, including diplomas, bachelor’s degrees, and master’s degrees obtained both locally and abroad.

The new standards are aimed at safeguarding the credibility of academic qualifications in Kenya while ensuring that certificates presented for employment, further studies, or professional advancement meet the country’s education benchmarks.

According to the commission, any academic qualification submitted for recognition must originate from an accredited and recognised university or college. The institution must also be authorised by the relevant regulatory authorities in its country of origin.

“The qualification must have been obtained from an accredited and recognized university or institution,” CUE stated in its guidelines, adding that applicants must also have met the minimum entry requirements for the programme they pursued.

As part of the process, applicants are required to submit certified copies of their academic certificates and transcripts when applying for recognition. For Kenyan citizens, the documents must be certified by an Advocate and Commissioner for Oaths, while foreign applicants must have their documents certified by an Advocate and Notary Public or the issuing institution.

For diploma qualifications, CUE indicated that applicants must have attained a minimum mean grade of C- in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) or an equivalent qualification. However, individuals with a KCSE mean grade of D+ may still qualify if they possess a recognised post-secondary certificate in a related field.

The commission also accepts other qualifications such as the Kenya Certificate of Education (KCE) or the East African Certificate of Education (EACE) with Division I or II, or other recognised equivalents.

For recognition of bachelor’s degrees, applicants must meet the minimum university entry requirements in Kenya. This generally includes attaining a KCSE mean grade of C+ or higher alongside meeting subject-specific requirements for the course studied.

CUE also noted that the awarding institution must operate under a recognised academic calendar structure such as the semester, trimester, or quarter system. The student must also have completed the required academic duration and coursework for the programme.

For master’s degree recognition, the commission requires applicants to possess a recognised bachelor’s degree from an accredited university. In some cases, individuals holding a second-class lower division degree may still qualify if they demonstrate at least two years of relevant work experience.

Additionally, the postgraduate programme must include structured coursework and a research component, with research accounting for at least one-third of the programme.

The commission emphasised that the updated guidelines are designed to maintain academic quality, promote international comparability of qualifications, and protect the integrity of Kenya’s higher education system.

CUE has urged graduates seeking recognition of their academic qualifications to carefully review the requirements before submitting their applications to avoid delays in processing.