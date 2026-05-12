Vehicle owners to access and verify elogbooks online through eCitizen

Kenya is set to enter a new era of digital transport services after the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) announced that all paper-based motor vehicle logbooks will officially be replaced with electronic logbooks starting June 10, 2026.

The transition to the new digital eLogbook system is part of the government’s wider push to digitise public services, improve efficiency, and curb fraud in the transport sector.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, May 12, NTSA said the new electronic registration certificate will fully integrate all vehicle registration services, including ownership transfers, inspections, registration of new vehicles, and change of vehicle particulars.

“As part of the ongoing transformation, the Authority is pleased to announce plans to replace the current paper-based Certificate of Registration (logbook) with a secure, convenient digital version (eLogbook),” NTSA stated.

Under the new system, vehicle owners will be able to access, download, verify, and share their logbooks online through the eCitizen and Transport Integrated Management System (TIMS) platforms without visiting NTSA offices.

The Authority noted that the digital shift aims to eliminate long queues, paperwork delays, and fraud linked to forged or lost physical logbooks.

One of the major features of the new platform is instant ownership transfer, which NTSA says will simplify buying and selling vehicles in Kenya. The eLogbook system will also feature QR code verification and digital encryption technology to help financial institutions, insurance firms, and buyers confirm vehicle ownership records in real time.

According to NTSA, the system is expected to significantly reduce service delivery timelines, with some services set to be processed instantly or within the same day.

“This initiative aims to eliminate unnecessary bureaucracy, minimise physical visits to NTSA offices, enhance transparency, reduce opportunities for corruption, and significantly improve user experience,” the Authority added.

Ahead of the rollout, NTSA has organised a 10-day virtual sensitisation programme targeting vehicle dealers, financial institutions, transport operators, insurance companies, legal practitioners, county governments, and the general public.

The sensitisation exercise will begin on May 25, 2026, while public sessions will run from June 2 to June 4 at 9am and 11am daily.

Stakeholders have been urged to register for the online sessions through the official NTSA website before the May 20 registration deadline.

The rollout of the eLogbook places Kenya among African countries increasingly embracing digital public services to improve transparency, accountability, and service delivery through technology.