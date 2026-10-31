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Veteran Daily Nation Journalist Kitavi Mutua Dies in ICU after Reported Snakebite

Vincent Olando

Published

Veteran Daily Nation correspondent Kitavi Mutua has died while receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH), days after reportedly being bitten by a venomous snake at his home in Kitui South.

Mutua died on Friday night, October 30, 2026, after his condition deteriorated following the reported incident. Preliminary reports indicate that the journalist had spent about a week before his death seeking medical attention.

Accounts of the incident suggest that the snake bit Mutua while he was sleeping at his home. One report said he initially sought traditional treatment rather than going to hospital, allowing the venom to spread through his body and affect his internal organs before he was admitted to the ICU.

Further details surrounding the circumstances of the bite and the delay in receiving hospital treatment were not immediately available.

His death has triggered an outpouring of grief from journalists, political leaders and members of the Kitui community, who have remembered him for his contribution to journalism and his willingness to mentor others.

Kitui Woman Representative Irene Kasalu was among those who paid tribute to the veteran journalist, recalling how he guided her when she entered politics about a decade ago.

In a statement issued on Saturday, October 31, Kasalu said Mutua helped her understand communication and the relationship between political leaders and the media when she was finding her footing in public life.

“Beyond being a journalist, Kitavi was a mentor, a friend, and a professional who believed in helping others. I will forever be grateful for the role he played in shaping my understanding of communication and political engagement,” Kasalu said.

She added: “His passing is not just a loss to his family and friends, but also to the journalism fraternity and the people of Kitui, whom he served through his profession.”

Mutua was a long-serving Nation Media Group correspondent based in Kitui. Through his work with the Daily Nation and Nation Africa, he covered politics, development and community affairs, bringing stories from Kitui and the wider Ukambani region to a national audience.

His reporting also covered subjects including science, wildlife, agriculture and climate change, according to his professional profile cited in one of the reports.

Former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and other political leaders also mourned Mutua, praising his dedication to journalism and his influence within the community.

The veteran journalist’s death leaves colleagues and residents mourning a reporter whose work helped bring local issues to national attention.

Burial arrangements had yet to be announced in the reports available by Saturday.

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