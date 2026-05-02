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Veteran Gynaecologist Job Obwaka Dies

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Job Obwaka

Veteran gynaecologist and director at Nairobi Hospital, Dr Job Obwaka, has passed away at the age of 83.

Dr Obwaka died on Friday, May 1, evening after being rushed to the Nairobi hospital for treatment.

The renowned doctor was rushed unconscious to the facility; however, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Former Law Society of Kenya president Nelson Havi, in a statement, said the late doctor had been in frail health for several years.

“Dr Obwaka underwent an open surgery a few years ago and has been weak since,” said the former LSK President.

Havi claimed that Obwaka’s condition worsened amid pressure linked to attempts to take over the Nairobi hospital’s management.

“His condition escalated due to the frustrations by the government to take over the Nairobi Hospital management,” he alleged.

Obwaka was arrested by DCI detectives on March 14, 2026, at the NSSF Building parking bay on Bishops Road and detained at the Muthaiga Police Station.

The doctor was subsequently arraigned in court alongside three others for allegedly falsifying a register of members of the Kenya Hospital Association, which runs Nairobi Hospital.

During the proceedings, Obwaka fell ill and required medical attention before the session continued.  The case was subsequently adjourned.

Later, he was granted release by the court on a personal bond of Ksh5 million.

Obwaka’s arrest sparked debate online, with concerns raised about the handling of the case, given his advanced age and health.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has mourned Obwaka as a doctor who served the medical profession with distinction for many years.

“Dr. Obwaka served the medical profession in Kenya with distinction for many years. From his early training at the University of Nairobi, he contributed to women’s health and to the training and mentorship of generations of doctors. He was widely respected for his professionalism, clinical experience, and commitment to patient care.

“In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Obwaka held leadership roles in key health institutions, contributing to the growth and development of healthcare in the country. His dedication to the medical profession remained consistent throughout his career,” KMPDU stated.

 

 

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