Veteran Journalist Mutegi Njau Passes Away 

Veteran journalist Mutegi Njau is dead.

Njau died on Thursday June 27 evening according to his family.

They eulogized him as a generous man who was dedicated to his career and left an impact on the people he interacted with.

“Dad was a remarkable man whose generosity, sense of humor, and dedication to his career left a lasting impact on everyone he met. He was not only the cornerstone of our family but also a cherished figure in our community,” the family mourned.

The family said it is currently in the process of arranging his funeral and asked Kenyans to pray for them.

“We are currently in the process of arranging his funeral and will share the details within the next day or two. Your presence would be greatly appreciated as we gather to honour his memory,” the family added.

Njau is remembered for his stint at Citizen TV where he was a resident analyst on the ‘Cheche’ power breakfast show.

He was a senior editor and doubled up as the in-house training editor and in charge of journalistic ethics and libel and defamation issues.

Before joining RMS, Njau worked for the Nation Media Group.

His co-host in the Cheche Power Breakfast Show David Makali mourned him as a mentor to many in the industry.

“Devastated by the passing on of senior colleague, co-host and panelist Mutegi Njau. May your toil on this earth be rewarded and your memory last forever among those you mentored and gifted, or who savoured your goodness,” Makali said.

The head of communications in the office of the Deputy President Njero Rugene eulogized Njau as a man who left an indelible mark in the country’s media industry.

“Mutegi Njau made an indelible mark in Kenya’s Journalism. He trained many of us. He has left a rich legacy. It is time to rest. Rest in Peace Senior,” said Njeri.

Also Read: Jahmby Koikai’s Father Reveals Why She Will Be Buried At Lang’ata Cemetery