Veteran Journalist Ramah Nyang Signs Off CGTN Africa After 14 Years

Veteran business journalist Ramah Nyang has officially signed off from CGTN Africa, ending a prominent 14-year run as anchor of the broadcaster’s flagship program, Global Business Africa.

Nyang announced his departure during his final broadcast on September 1, 2026, marking the end of a pivotal era for one of the continent’s most recognizable financial news personalities.

Reflecting on his journey at the international network, Nyang expressed gratitude to his viewers and reflected on tracking Africa’s economic trajectory over the years.

“So then, on a more personal note, this is where my 14-year run on Global Business Africa comes to an end,” Nyang shared during his sign-off. “It’s been fascinating charting the ebb and flow of capital and ideas, even quite literally from the top of Mount Kilimanjaro, seeing what has worked and what hasn’t across this continent over that period, and having your time, attention, and feedback as well. I certainly don’t take it for granted.”

He assured his audience that the Global Business Africa editorial team would continue to track major economic developments across the continent in his absence.

Nyang’s rise to continental prominence began in local media. After attending Hermann Gmeiner Primary School (1993–2000) and Lenana School (2001–2004), he studied Communication at Daystar University from 2005 to 2010. His broadcasting path started at the campus-run Shine FM as a newsreader, presenter, and producer.

He made his professional entry in 2006 at Radio Africa Group as a Business News Writer and Newsreader. In 2009, he moved to KTN as an Anchor-Producer for Sunrise and KTN Newsnight. Following a stint as Television News Editor and Presenter at Kiss TV, Nyang joined CGTN Africa in June 2012 as a Nairobi-based Business Anchor and Reporter.

Over the next 14 years, Nyang established himself as a authority on trade, finance, investment, debt, capital markets, and policy. He expanded his footprint in July 2017 by becoming a freelance correspondent for Bloomberg News, covering East African economies. Beyond the newsroom, Nyang became a sought-after moderator, regularly steering high-level policy panels at the Africa Financial Industry Summit (AFIS) and the Africa CEO Forum.

While Nyang has not yet announced his next career move, his departure marks a transition in African business journalism as he steps away from his long-standing post.