Veteran Radio Jambo Commentator Diblo Kaberia Dies After Illness

Kenya’s sports media fraternity woke up on Sunday to heartbreaking news — Diblo Kaberia, one of the country’s most beloved football commentators, had died after months of battling a debilitating illness.

Popularly known as “El Mago,” meaning “The Magician” in Spanish, Kaberia was the distinctive voice behind Radio Jambo’s football coverage for nearly two decades. His death, confirmed Sunday morning by longtime colleague and fellow commentator Fred Arocho, sent shockwaves across the Kenyan football community.

“My brother and former workmate Diblo Kaberia Elmago is dead. A sad day indeed,” Arocho posted on social media, triggering an outpouring of grief from fans, journalists, and football officials alike.

Before his passing, Kaberia had been seriously ill for several months. Colleagues from the sports journalism fraternity had launched a fundraising campaign to help cover his medical expenses. Just three days before his death, Kaberia posted what would be his final message to fans on Facebook: “I need your prayers, Mhakiki has been sick.” The post has since gone viral, with many describing it as deeply heartbreaking. Kaberia joined Radio Africa Group in October 2008 and quickly rose to become one of East Africa’s most recognisable sports voices. Alongside Fred Arocho, he formed a commentary duo that fans tuned in religiously to follow — bringing the English Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and Kenyan Premier League to life in vivid, captivating Swahili.

But Kaberia’s connection to football ran deeper than the microphone. He played for local sides including Kieiya Hardrock FC and Mafuko Bombas FC, spent close to ten years coaching high school football, and also served as a qualified referee. It was this hands-on experience that gave his commentary its unmatched depth and authenticity.

Football Kenya Federation President Hussein Mohammed paid tribute, saying: “It is with deep sorrow that we learn of the passing of Diblo Kaberia, a respected sports journalist who was very passionate about his craft. His contributions to sports journalism will be remembered and missed.”

Beyond football, Kaberia was a born-again Christian, a family man survived by a son and a daughter, and a passionate supporter of FC Barcelona since 1999. His famous catchphrases — “Taaaarifa!”, “Mhakiki,” and “Mchanganuzi” — became embedded in Kenyan football culture.

For a generation of fans who grew up pressing their ears to radio sets on weekend afternoons, Diblo Kaberia was not just a commentator. He was football itself.

His voice is now silent, but the echoes will last for years to come.

Rest in peace, El Mago.