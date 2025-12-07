Veteran Radio Presenter Festus Amimo Dies

The Head of Radio Mayienga at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), Festus Amimo, has passed away.

Amimo collapsed and died in a room he was in in the city centre on Sunday, December 7 morning in Nairobi.

The veteran journalist’s body was taken to the City Mortuary in Nairobi on Sunday morning after the sudden death.

Mayienga FM described the loss as shocking, remembering him as a dedicated professional whose passion for radio was unmatched.

“It is with profound shock, deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of our head of station, Festus Amimo,” Mayienga FM posted.

Until his passing, he served with great dedication as the Head of KBC Dholuo – Mayienga Radio and Chair of the Luo Journalists Association.

The late Amimo hosted the popular Mayienga FM morning show Gari Mokinyi, where he invited different guests to discuss the state of the nation.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo mourned Amimo as a warm soul whose kindness and humility touched everyone.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend, Festus Amimo. Festus was a warm soul, a steady presence, and a true friend whose kindness and humility touched everyone around him.

“Until his passing, he served with great dedication as the Head of KBC Dholuo – Mayienga Radio and Chair of the Luo Journalists Association, where his leadership and passion for storytelling shaped countless voices and strengthened the profession. As we mourn him, I hold his family, friends and all who loved him in my thoughts,” Omollo stated.

Siaya Governor James Orengo also mourned the death of Amimo, saying the death was a blow to many.

“Your sessions on air were exceptional, marked by grace, depth, and unwavering respect for every guest who sat across from you. Shine on your path, my good friend, Wuod Awasi. Your voice and spirit will be dearly missed,” he stated.