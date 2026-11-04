Veteran Sports Journalist Jack Kwemba Dies in Siaya Road Accident

Kenya’s media fraternity is mourning the death of veteran sports journalist Jack Kwemba, who died following a road accident involving a motorbike and a cow in Siaya County.

Kwemba reportedly died on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, in an incident that has drawn tributes from journalists, colleagues and members of the sporting community.

He was widely recognised for his contribution to sports journalism, having built a career spanning several leading media organisations in Kenya.

During his career, Kwemba worked for The Standard, Kenya Times and People Daily newspapers. He also had a stint at The Independent, where he was known for his work as a columnist.

His death has prompted an outpouring of condolences, with fellow journalists remembering him not only for his writing but also for the guidance he offered younger professionals entering the industry.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Director of Communication Phillip Etale was among those who paid tribute to the veteran journalist, recalling how Kwemba helped him develop his skills when he was starting out in the profession.

“When I was learning the ropes in the field of journalism, Jack Kwemba is one of those seniors in the profession who held my hand, helped me sharpen my skills and taught me sports journalism. One of the greatest men to have ever graced Kenya’s media industry. A good writer and storyteller. Sad evening bro. So long my senior and mentor,” Etale stated.

Sports journalist Torome Tirike of Radio Citizen also mourned Kwemba, describing him as a mentor and a respected figure in the media industry.

“The media fraternity is mourning the demise of Jack Kwemba- a veteran Kenyan journalist, sports writer, and media executive. Sorry to the family. Rest in peace my mentor,” Torome stated.

Football enthusiasts also joined journalists in mourning his death, with many celebrating his legacy and describing him as one of the respected names in Kenyan sports journalism.

Kwemba’s death comes just days after another veteran journalist, Kitavi Mutua, died on October 30, 2026, while receiving treatment at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH).

Mutua, a longtime Nation Media Group correspondent, developed severe medical complications after being bitten by a venomous red spitting cobra at his home in Kitui South. He spent two weeks in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit before his death.

The two deaths have brought renewed grief to Kenya’s media fraternity, which has lost two experienced journalists within days.