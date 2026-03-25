Victory for Karura Forest as Court Halts NYS Housing, Restoration Plans Begin

Conservationists behind the protection of Karura Forest have welcomed a court decision halting construction activities at Rangers Village, signaling a renewed push toward restoring one of Nairobi’s most important green spaces.

The environmental group, Friends of Karura Forest (FKF), described the ruling as a “significant step forward” in efforts to safeguard the forest from further encroachment and degradation.

In a statement, FKF Board member Karanja Njoroge said the group hopes the court will uphold the decision in the next hearing, allowing restoration efforts to proceed without interruption.

“FKF warmly welcome the court order which is a significant step forward. We hope this decision will be made permanent at the next court hearing,” Njoroge said.

The ruling followed a legal challenge filed by FKF alongside the Green Belt Movement, seeking to stop construction works linked to plans to house National Youth Service (NYS) personnel in container barracks within the forest.

Concerns were first raised after reports emerged that trees had been cut down and heavy machinery deployed to clear land in the Rangers Village area. The site was reportedly sealed off from the public and media, intensifying public scrutiny over the project.

During a court-ordered site visit, visible construction activity and land clearance were confirmed, prompting the court to direct an immediate halt to all works pending further directions.

According to FKF, the decision aligns with the Karura Forest Management Plan, which prioritizes the restoration of cleared areas through the planting of indigenous trees and improved ecosystem protection.

The group has now shifted its focus toward rehabilitation efforts, particularly during the ongoing rainy season, which provides ideal conditions for reforestation.

“We want to focus on co-managing the forest according to our joint Forest Management Agreement and planting thousands of indigenous trees during the current rains,” Njoroge added.

The dispute centers on government plans to allocate part of the forest for the construction of NYS housing facilities and a tree seedling propagation site. The proposed development included clearing approximately three acres of land within the protected area.

However, FKF noted that in a recent meeting with the Kenya Forest Service (KFS), the government indicated that it had withdrawn plans to house NYS personnel inside the forest, although no formal written communication had been issued.

The issue has drawn national attention, with environmental advocates, civil society groups, and members of the public raising concerns about the long-term impact of development activities within protected ecosystems.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has previously reassured Kenyans that Karura Forest remains protected, stating that conservation efforts will continue alongside national development priorities.

“Karura forest is going nowhere… nobody is going to touch Karura forest,” Mudavadi said in a past address, emphasizing the government’s commitment to environmental protection.

Under the current management framework, rangers residing in Rangers Village are expected to be relocated to Kenya Forest Service headquarters, while the area itself is to be restored to indigenous forest cover.

FKF says it remains committed to working with authorities to ensure the forest is conserved for future generations while promoting sustainable community engagement in conservation efforts.