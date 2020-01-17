VIERA STAYS LOYAL TO NICE, REFUSING JOB AT ARSENAL

Patrick Viera was not interested to step into the couching vacancy at Arsenal. Being a former captain, he will forever be associated with the team.Saying that he and Nice are 100 percent committed to one another, Patrick confirmed that there was never a chance of him filling the vacancy spot left by Unai Emery at Arsenal.

Since the Arsene Wegner left in the 2018, the former Arsenal captain, has been tied with the gunner’s job.

”The rumors about the Arsenal job is not something that bothered me. I don’t know what the future holds but that is why i don’t want to put my brain somewhere that doesn’t exists,” the Frenchman said.

” The club knows i want to stay and i know the want me stay, 100 percent,”