Viral Man Who Assaulted Traffic Police Officer In Nairobi Arrested

Police officers have arrested a 19-year-old boy who was caught on camera assaulting a traffic police officer on Sunday, June 2 in Mirema, Nairobi County.

The suspect who was identified as Ian Njoroge was recorded beating up the traffic officer who later landed in a ditch.

The drama attracted outrage from the public and the police launched a manhunt for the suspect.

According to a police report, the police officer was controlling traffic along Kamiti Road at Mirema Junction.

“The officer was on duty along Kamiti Road at Mirema Junction controlling traffic, the officer spotted a motor vehicle which was making a U-turn on the road causing obstruction to other road users,” part of the police report stated.

He then approached the vehicle and managed to get to the front passenger seat before ordering the motorist to drive to the police station.

However, the suspect reportedly stopped the vehicle and turned violent before descending on the traffic officer with blows and kicks.

“The driver suddenly stopped and drew a sword from under the seat. The officer jumped out of the vehicle for his own safety, and the driver followed him with blows and kicks. He fell into the trench, and in the process, the driver took his police pocket phone battery and left with it,” the police report added.

It was until when some motorists in a salon car arrived at the scene to help the officer that the assailant allegedly escaped.

The 19-year-old was arrested on Sunday night by plain-clothed police officers who grilled him overnight.

In another video of the suspect after being arrested, he told the police that he had never attacked a police officer and that the latest incident was his first encounter.

He claimed that the traffic officer he attacked was asking for excessive money from him and hence was outraged.

The assaulted officer was taken to Mama Lucy Hospital for treatment after the incident.

