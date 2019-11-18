Waititu Bows to Pressure, Ditches Ruto for Raila

Do you remember Ferdinand Waititu? Well, he was once a powerful governor of Kiambu County and one of Deputy President William Ruto’s foot soldiers in Mt Kenya.

But it seems the governor has bowed to pressure as he has just declared his unwavering support for the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga. He also said that he fully supports the Building Bridges Initiative.

Speaking during a church function in Kiambu on Sunday, Waititu said Kieleweke is now past tense.

“There is now no Tanga Tanga or Kieleweke. No one can claim he owns Uhuru more than the other. This is now past tense,” the governor said in his native Kikuyu language.

“I am 100 per cent fully behind the Building Bridges Initiative and the handshake,” Mr Waititu said.

The u-turn comes in the wake of a bitter corruption case he is facing in court. The governor and his wife have been implicated in a Ksh 588 million tender saga. The court has blocked him out of the office until the hearing and determination of the case.

It is believed the governor has sought help from President Uhuru Kenyatta and his mother Mama Ngina Kenyatta for help in the matter. But President Kenyatta has refused to listen to him insisting that all leaders facing corruption must carry their own cross.

Last month, Waititu was allegedly ‘chased’ from the VIP podium during the Mashujaa Day celebrations in Mombasa. He had attended the function without invitation.

Waititu has been a vocal supporter of Ruto’s Presidency. In May this year, the governor shocked Senators after it emerged that he had spent more than Ksh 1 billion on activities meant to be undertaken by the national government like Peace Keeping Mission in South Sudan and Free Primary Education.

He claimed that he was being politically targeted for being a Tangatanga member.

There have been concerns from the DP’s team that corruption was being used as a weapon to fight his political allies.

Apart from Waititu, Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal has also been barred from office over graft allegations.

We wait to see if Waititu will be allowed back into the office after throwing his weight behind the handshake.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases