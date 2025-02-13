Waititu Sentenced to 12 Years In Jail

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has been sentenced to serve 12 years in jail or pay a fine of Ksh 51 million.

In a statement, the Office of The Director Of Public Prosecutions said Milimani Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzioki issued the verdict after he found Waititu guilty of fraud and conflict of interest in a Ksh588 million graft case.

Waititu has also been sentenced to 5 years in prison or pay a separate fine of Ksh. 2.5 million.

The sentencing comes a day after the politician was found guilty of irregularly awarding tenders in Kiambu County in February 2018 during his tenure as the County boss.

In a related judgement, Waititu’s wife Susan Wangari Ndungu was handed a 1 year jail term or fine of Ksh. 500,000.

The other convicts in this case namely Luka Mwangi Wahinya (former Kiambu Chief Officer, Roads, Transport, Public Works and Utilities) will also serve 2 years in prison or pay a fine of 1 million shillings alongside a mandatory fine of Ksh.20 million or serve 5 years in prison in default.

The Directors of Testimony Enterprises Limited, Charles Chege Mbuthia and Beth Wangeci were also jailed for 4 years if they failed to pay a fine of Ksh.2 million shillings plus a mandatory fine of Ksh.294 million.

This is after the Director of Public Prosecutions successfully proved to the court that the ex-county boss and his co-accused were guilty of conflict of interest, abuse of office, engaging in fraudulent practices in procurement, fraudulent acquisition of public property, and dealing with suspected property.

Justice Nzyoki also directed that Waititu and his co-accused not be appointed or hold any public office for a period of 10 years.