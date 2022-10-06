Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Waititu’s Case Is Not Yet Over- Noordin Haji

By

Published

b1b44dbff166b088

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has dismissed reports that Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu’s graft charges have been dropped. 

In a statement on Thursday October 6, Haji stated that his office has only granted an order of prohibition in respect of five individuals who had been accused together with Waititu.

“Contrary to media reports, the High Court has not dropped anti-corruption charges against Ferdinand Waititu but has only granted orders of prohibition in respect of five (5) of his co-accused persons who are members of the tender evaluation committee.

“The Office of The Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) being dissatisfied with the decision of the High Court has initiated an appeal in the Court of Appeal against the whole of the decision and intends to proceed with the case against the other accused persons including Ferdinand Waititu which is still pending before the Chief Magistrates court at Milimani Anti-corruption Division,” the statement read.

The Haji’s statement comes just hours after it was announced that the former county boss’s case had been withdrawn.

The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions stated that the High Court’s judgment, announced today, came after some of the accused members in the case moved to court to contest the legitimacy of the case.

“On the 21st of February, 2022 fiveof the accused persons in the anti-corruption case who were members of the tender evaluation committee filed a petition in the Anti Corruption and Economic Crimes Division of the High Court challenging the institution of the anti-corruption case before the Magistrate’s court.

“The petitioners sought a declaration that the prosecution of the case which is ongoing before the Chief Magistrate’s Court in the Anti-Corruption Division is unconstitutional and amounts to an abuse of the legal process,” Haji clarified. 

Waititu is being charged with conspiring to illegally award a KSh588 million road tender to proxy businesses.

His wife Susan Wangari, former County Chief Officer for Roads Luka Mwangi, six county officials, businessman Charles Chege and his wife Beth Wangeci were among those who are involved in the case.

Waititu and his wife are accused of receiving up to KSh51 million from the county through their companies, Saika Two Estate Developers Ltd and Benvenue Delta Hotel. 

Also Read: Deputy President William Ruto has refused to pick my calls and abandoned me claims Waititu

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019