Wajir Elders Gift President Ruto 100 Camels

President William Ruto has been gifted 100 camels by the elders of Wajir as a special token of appreciation.

The announcement was made by Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdulahi during the 2026 Madaraka Day celebrations at the Wajir stadium.

The Wajir Governor noted that the camels will be delivered by the Wajir elders to President Ruto’s place of choice.

“When you honour summons in our culture, the highest honour is given to kings. The community for the king contributes 100 camels, the elders of Wajir have said that you are our king, and they will give you 100 camels to be delivered by them at a place of your choice, you are our sultan,” Governor Abdullahi announced.

At the same time, Governor Abdullahi lauded President Ruto for choosing Wajir County as the host of the 2026 Madaraka Day celebrations.

He noted that residents of Wajir had long awaited the opportunity to host a national event, describing it as a dream come true for the county and the wider North Eastern region.

“The people of Wajir have been waiting for this moment-a day when they host a national event, receive the attention of fellow Kenyans, stand shoulder to shoulder with the leaders of the Republic, witness the parade of our security forces, and experience the unifying spirit of patriotism that comes with national occasions such as Madaraka Day,” said Governor Abdullahi.

Further, the Wajir Governor praised President Ruto’s decision to remove additional vetting requirements for residents seeking national identity cards in border counties.

“The lifting of discriminatory vetting in the issuance of identification documents was a profound act of political courage. By removing the painful barriers of extra vetting and systemic profiling, you did more than issue identity cards to deserving Kenyans; you restored dignity and their sense of belonging,” he stated.