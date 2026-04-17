Wajir to Host Madaraka Day Celebrations as State Announces 2026 Holiday Calendar

The government has officially released the 2026 national holidays and events calendar, setting the stage for a series of countrywide celebrations that will be hosted across different counties, with Wajir County set for a historic Madaraka Day.

According to a circular from the Executive Office of the President dated April 14, 2026, the calendar outlines key national events, their host counties, and thematic focus areas aimed at strengthening unity and promoting inclusive development.

In a landmark move, Madaraka Day celebrations on June 1 will be held in Wajir County for the first time since Kenya gained independence. The decision marks the first time a major national celebration will be staged in the North Eastern region, underscoring the government’s push for equitable development.

“Article 9 of the Constitution posits national days as occasions to strengthen our national identity and fortify nationhood,” the circular reads. “This Administration has since 2022 observed national days under a defined thematic area.” President William Ruto emphasized the significance of the move, noting that the government is investing heavily in infrastructure to support the celebrations. “To further advance balanced national development, we are building a 10,000-seater modern stadium in Wajir town for Sh900 million. The facility will host this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations,” he said.

Preparations are already in progress, with the construction of the stadium nearing completion. Expansion works at Wajir International Airport, including upgrades to the runway, taxiway, and terminal, are also underway to accommodate the expected influx of visitors.

Labour Day celebrations will kick off the national calendar on May 1 in Vihiga County, followed by the Madaraka Day event in Wajir. Later in June, Kenya will host the Ocean Conference from June 16 to 18 in Mombasa and Kilifi counties.

Katiba Day will be marked in Nairobi on August 27 under the theme “Education, Skills and The Future,” highlighting the government’s focus on innovation and human capital development. Other key events include Mazingira Day in Trans Nzoia on October 10 and Mashujaa Day in Elgeyo-Marakwet on October 20, both aimed at promoting environmental conservation and honouring national heroes.

Jamhuri Day celebrations will be held in Kiambu County on December 12, while Minorities Day will be commemorated in Marsabit County on December 18 to promote inclusivity and diversity.

The rotational hosting of national events, introduced in 2016, continues to play a key role in decentralising development and showcasing regional diversity. To ensure seamless coordination, the government has tasked Presidential Special Projects head Dennis Itumbi with overseeing preparations alongside various ministries.

The 2026 calendar not only highlights Kenya’s national milestones but also reflects a broader strategy to use such events as drivers of infrastructure growth, national cohesion, and regional visibility.