Wakenya Si Maadui! – Kalonzo’s Strong Message to Tanzania President Suluhu

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: In a respectful appeal, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has called on Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan to reassess her government’s recent posture towards Kenyans, emphasizing that East African unity must be grounded in mutual respect. Speaking passionately, Kalonzo stated, “I would want to ask President Suluhu Hassan to reconsider this whole thing. Akiona Wakenya, asione kama ni maadui.” His remarks came amid growing diplomatic tensions that have stirred concerns among citizens and leaders across the region.

Kalonzo highlighted the deep-rooted bonds between the people of Kenya and Tanzania, noting that intermarriage and cultural integration have long blurred the borders. “Kwanza, watu wa Tanzania na Wakenya wameoana,” he emphasized, underlining the familial and historical ties that unite the two nations. His message carried a powerful undertone: hostility toward Kenyans undermines the very fabric of East African unity.

He went on to respectfully urge President Suluhu to champion a relationship that reflects mutual regard, especially as East Africa moves towards deeper integration. “Namuuliza kwa heshima ahakikishe kwamba uhusiano Afrika Mashariki unaonekana kidhati kwamba kila mtu anampa mwezake heshima yake,” Kalonzo said, reinforcing that diplomacy in the region must be guided by fairness and shared dignity.

The former Vice President’s plea resonates beyond borders, serving as a wake-up call for leaders in the East African Community to avoid divisive narratives and instead foster a cooperative spirit that benefits all. With rising nationalism and border tensions threatening regional cohesion, Kalonzo’s bold stand casts him as a guardian of unity at a time when it’s most needed.

As the message gains traction across media platforms, one thing is clear: the voice calling for respect and understanding in East Africa has just grown louder and it’s impossible to ignore.