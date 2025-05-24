Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Wakenya Si Maadui! – Kalonzo’s Strong Message to Tanzania President Suluhu

By

Published

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka
Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: In a respectful appeal, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has called on Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan to reassess her government’s recent posture towards Kenyans, emphasizing that East African unity must be grounded in mutual respect. Speaking passionately, Kalonzo stated, “I would want to ask President Suluhu Hassan to reconsider this whole thing. Akiona Wakenya, asione kama ni maadui.” His remarks came amid growing diplomatic tensions that have stirred concerns among citizens and leaders across the region.

Kalonzo highlighted the deep-rooted bonds between the people of Kenya and Tanzania, noting that intermarriage and cultural integration have long blurred the borders. “Kwanza, watu wa Tanzania na Wakenya wameoana,” he emphasized, underlining the familial and historical ties that unite the two nations. His message carried a powerful undertone: hostility toward Kenyans undermines the very fabric of East African unity.

He went on to respectfully urge President Suluhu to champion a relationship that reflects mutual regard, especially as East Africa moves towards deeper integration. “Namuuliza kwa heshima ahakikishe kwamba uhusiano Afrika Mashariki unaonekana kidhati kwamba kila mtu anampa mwezake heshima yake,” Kalonzo said, reinforcing that diplomacy in the region must be guided by fairness and shared dignity.

The former Vice President’s plea resonates beyond borders, serving as a wake-up call for leaders in the East African Community to avoid divisive narratives and instead foster a cooperative spirit that benefits all. With rising nationalism and border tensions threatening regional cohesion, Kalonzo’s bold stand casts him as a guardian of unity at a time when it’s most needed.

As the message gains traction across media platforms, one thing is clear: the voice calling for respect and understanding in East Africa has just grown louder and it’s impossible to ignore.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021