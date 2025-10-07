‘Wamlambez’ Hitmaker Shalkido Dies in Tragic Thika Road Accident

Kenyan music industry is mourning from the untimely death of popular Gengetone artist Kevin Mburu Kinyanjui, widely known as Shalkido, who died at the age of 28 following a devastating hit-and-run accident on Thika Road. The incident, which occurred near Githurai-Carwash in the early hours of October 5, 2025, sent shock and disbelief across the entertainment scene, ending the life of a musician who was on the verge of reclaiming his once-thriving career.

According to police reports, Shalkido was riding a motorbike when he was struck by a speeding vehicle that fled the scene. He sustained severe head injuries, including internal brain bleeding and a broken leg, and was rushed to the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH), where he was later declared brain dead before succumbing on October 6, 2025.

The motorbike he was riding symbolized his fresh start – a gift from comedian Eric Omondi through his “Sisi kwa Sisi” initiative, meant to help the artist rebuild his life after years of financial hardship and depression. Weeks earlier, Shalkido had opened up about his struggles and plans to start a boda boda business to sustain himself while working on new music.

“He was finally getting back on his feet. It’s heartbreaking that he died just as he was starting over,” a close friend told media.

Media personality Oga Obinna, who had also supported Shalkido’s comeback by securing him a fully furnished house and an ambassadorial deal, was among the last people to see him alive.

“He was fully kitted in a yellow helmet and black crash jacket and seemed confident on his motorcycle,” Obinna recalled. “We parted ways, promising to reconnect later to carry out plans we had discussed.”

Barely 30 minutes before the accident, Shalkido had been spotted in high spirits at a petrol station in Ruiru, joking with Obinna’s team before setting off toward Nairobi.

Tributes have since poured in from across Kenya’s entertainment fraternity. Musician Bahati disclosed that Shalkido had recently approached his team for a collaboration, while comedian Terence Creative mourned him, saying, “Rest in power, comrade. You were meant for greatness.”

After leaving the famed Sailors Gang, known for the 2019 viral hit “Wamlambez,” Shalkido had rebranded as a Mugithi artist, adding “Ga Cucu” to his name in honor of his grandmother. His new sound and heartfelt performances had begun to win him fresh admiration.

In his final TikTok post, shared just hours before the crash, Shalkido was seen dancing joyfully, captioning it with a prayer for his fans – a haunting reminder of his enduring optimism.

As investigations into the hit-and-run continue, Kenyans are left mourning a vibrant artist whose life and talent were cut short just as he was rebuilding his dreams.