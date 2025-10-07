Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

‘Wamlambez’ Hitmaker Shalkido Dies in Tragic Thika Road Accident

Published

Gengetone Artist Shalkido Killed in Thika Road Motorbike Crash
Gengetone Artist Shalkido Killed in Thika Road Motorbike Crash

Kenyan music industry is mourning from the untimely death of popular Gengetone artist Kevin Mburu Kinyanjui, widely known as Shalkido, who died at the age of 28 following a devastating hit-and-run accident on Thika Road. The incident, which occurred near Githurai-Carwash in the early hours of October 5, 2025, sent shock and disbelief across the entertainment scene, ending the life of a musician who was on the verge of reclaiming his once-thriving career.

According to police reports, Shalkido was riding a motorbike when he was struck by a speeding vehicle that fled the scene. He sustained severe head injuries, including internal brain bleeding and a broken leg, and was rushed to the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH), where he was later declared brain dead before succumbing on October 6, 2025.

The motorbike he was riding symbolized his fresh start – a gift from comedian Eric Omondi through his “Sisi kwa Sisi” initiative, meant to help the artist rebuild his life after years of financial hardship and depression. Weeks earlier, Shalkido had opened up about his struggles and plans to start a boda boda business to sustain himself while working on new music.

G2mIo6uWUAAy6RI

“He was finally getting back on his feet. It’s heartbreaking that he died just as he was starting over,” a close friend told media.

Media personality Oga Obinna, who had also supported Shalkido’s comeback by securing him a fully furnished house and an ambassadorial deal, was among the last people to see him alive.

“He was fully kitted in a yellow helmet and black crash jacket and seemed confident on his motorcycle,” Obinna recalled. “We parted ways, promising to reconnect later to carry out plans we had discussed.”

Barely 30 minutes before the accident, Shalkido had been spotted in high spirits at a petrol station in Ruiru, joking with Obinna’s team before setting off toward Nairobi.

Tributes have since poured in from across Kenya’s entertainment fraternity. Musician Bahati disclosed that Shalkido had recently approached his team for a collaboration, while comedian Terence Creative mourned him, saying, “Rest in power, comrade. You were meant for greatness.”

After leaving the famed Sailors Gang, known for the 2019 viral hit “Wamlambez,” Shalkido had rebranded as a Mugithi artist, adding “Ga Cucu” to his name in honor of his grandmother. His new sound and heartfelt performances had begun to win him fresh admiration.

In his final TikTok post, shared just hours before the crash, Shalkido was seen dancing joyfully, captioning it with a prayer for his fans – a haunting reminder of his enduring optimism.

As investigations into the hit-and-run continue, Kenyans are left mourning a vibrant artist whose life and talent were cut short just as he was rebuilding his dreams.

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021