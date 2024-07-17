Connect with us

News

Wamuchomba Condemns Shooting Of K24 Journalist

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2024 07 16 at 16.55.51 1721138167

Githunguri Member of Parliament Gathoni Wamuchomba has condemned the shooting of K24 scribe Catherine Wanjiru.

Wanjiru was shot on Tuesday while covering the anti-government demos in Nakuru County.

In a statement via her X account, Wamuchomba said the shooting of journalists was a sign of the erosion of democracy.

She pointed out that Wanjerii was wearing a jacket labeled Press which deserved to be respected by the police.

“Journalism is not a crime. Shooting journalists on assignment is a sign of erosion of Kenyan democracy.

“As a journalist, I join the media fraternity in condemning the shooting of the K24 Journalist, Catherine Wanjiru. Her press jacket deserved respect,” said the Githunguri MP.

Wanjiru was reportedly shot thrice in the thigh by the police while she was covering the protests for Media Max in Nakuru town. The media practitioner was rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

Wanjeri’s shooting followed demonstrations within the Nakuru CBD where police officers attempted to stop the protesters from damaging critical infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) has demanded action to be taken against the police officer who allegedly shot the Media Max journalist.

“The Independent Policing Oversight must investigate the officer involved and source of orders to shoot journalists within seven days and prosecute the suspect, failure to which we will institute private prosecution of the officer involved and the commander of the Nakuru operation,” KUJ secretary general Erick Oduor said in a statement.

Also Read: Interior Ministry Urges President Ruto To Establish Coroner General’s Office

