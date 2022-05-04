Wamuratha Apologizes Over The Old Viral Video That Recently Emerged

Anne Wamuratha, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate for the Kiambu Women Representative is currently trending. Yesterday, she was the talk of the internet after a video was released showing the candidate distributing food in a disputing way. Consequently, Wamuratha has issued an apology on the situation where she threw the food inappropriate at people.

The politician in a statement on Wednesday, May 4, apologized over the event. She however stated that it was not a recent video and it was taken in in 2021.

“I wish to confirm that I am the one captured in the Viral video throwing pieces of cake to a group of people who had gathered at the Ruiru Stadium for an event on November 7th, 2021. I was the cake matron of the day and errored in crowd control and appropriately sharing the cake.

Adding, “I deeply, and sincerely, apologize for the action and ask the people to forgive me. If I would turn back the clock, I would distribute the cake differently,” read the statement in part.

The candidate regretted the act and admitted that it was indeed her that was pictured distributing the food in such a manner.

“I am a mother and a wife determined to bake a larger cake of opportunities for the people of Kiambu and serve them diligently as their woman representative. Once again, I sincerely apologise and accept my mistake, it will never happen again,” Anne stated.

Also read Jungle to Run For Kiambu Gubernatorial Seat as an Indepedent Candidate

The viral video met mixed reactions from Kenyans online.