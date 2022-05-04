Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Wamuratha Apologizes Over The Old Viral Video That Recently Emerged

By

Published

images 5 1
Ann Wamuratha Women Rep. Candidate Kiambu

Anne Wamuratha, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate for the Kiambu Women Representative is currently trending. Yesterday, she was the talk of the internet after a video was released showing the candidate distributing food in a disputing way. Consequently, Wamuratha has issued an apology on the situation where she threw the food inappropriate at people.

images 6 1

Ann Wamuratha

The politician in a statement on Wednesday, May 4, apologized over the event. She however stated that it was not a recent video and it was taken in in 2021.

“I wish to confirm that I am the one captured in the Viral video throwing pieces of cake to a group of people who had gathered at the Ruiru Stadium for an event on November 7th, 2021. I was the cake matron of the day and errored in crowd control and appropriately sharing the cake.
Adding, “I deeply, and sincerely, apologize for the action and ask the people to forgive me. If I would turn back the clock, I would distribute the cake differently,” read the statement in part.

The candidate regretted the act and admitted that it was indeed her that was pictured distributing the food in such a manner.

“I am a mother and a wife determined to bake a larger cake of opportunities for the people of Kiambu and serve them diligently as their woman representative. Once again, I sincerely apologise and accept my mistake, it will never happen again,” Anne stated.

Also read Jungle to Run For Kiambu Gubernatorial Seat as an Indepedent Candidate

The viral video met mixed reactions from Kenyans online.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020