Wanga Declares Deputy Governor Position Vacant After Magwanga’s Resignation

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has formally accepted the resignation of Deputy Governor Oyugi Magwanga.

In a statement on Friday, February 26, Governor Wanga confirmed that she received and formally accepted a resignation letter dated February 26, 2026, from Magwanga.

“Pursuant to Article 181(1) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, and Section 32C(b) of the County Governments Act, 2012, I hereby declare the Office of the Deputy Governor, Homa Bay County, vacant with effect from 26th February 2026,” she said.

Wanga noted that Magwanga, in his resignation letter, cited ‘persistent and irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for stepping down.

However, Governor Wanga indicated that Magwanga’s growing focus on future political ambitions had increasingly affected the collective responsibilities of the office.

The governor also referenced Magwanga’s decision to oppose the ODM candidate in the Kasipul by-election, describing it as a move that raised concerns about unity of purpose and commitment to the administration’s shared mandate.

“It is imperative for the public to understand that a sustained preoccupation with future political ambitions increasingly compromised the collective focus required in the Office of the Deputy Governor.

“The people of Homa Bay are entitled to full-time, undivided service from their executive leadership. It is also in public record that he opposed the ODM candidate in the Kasipul by-election. This decision raised legitimate concerns about the unity of purpose and commitment to our shared mandate,” Wanga stated.

Despite Magwanga’s resignation, Governor Wanga assured residents that county operations would continue uninterrupted.

“This administration has remained steadfast in delivering its mandate. Service delivery remains uninterrupted, and the vacancy in the Office of the Deputy Governor will be addressed in accordance with the law,” she said.

