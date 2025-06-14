Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Wanyama Family in Mourning as Matriarch Mildred Wanyama Passes Away

By

Published

Mama Mildred Wanyama
Mama Mildred Wanyama

KDRTV News – Nairobi: The Wanyama family, a cornerstone of Kenyan football, is in mourning following the passing of their beloved matriarch, Mildred Wanyama.

She succumbed to an illness in the early hours of Saturday, leaving behind a legacy deeply intertwined with the nation’s sporting pride.

Her body has been moved to Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi for preservation, as the family prepares for her final rites.

Mildred Wanyama was the respected mother of two of Kenya’s most celebrated footballing sons: MacDonald Mariga and Victor Mugubi Wanyama.

Both Mariga and Wanyama have etched their names into football history, representing Kenya with distinction on international platforms and inspiring a generation of athletes.

Mariga, a former Inter Milan midfielder, and Victor, a prominent figure in Major League Soccer (MLS) with CF Montréal and formerly of Tottenham Hotspur, owe much of their success to the unwavering support and guidance of their mother.

Her passing marks a profound loss not only for the Wanyama family but also for the broader Kenyan football community, which has long admired their collective achievements.

The family has requested privacy during this difficult time as they grieve the loss of a pivotal figure in their lives.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021