Wanyama Family in Mourning as Matriarch Mildred Wanyama Passes Away

KDRTV News – Nairobi: The Wanyama family, a cornerstone of Kenyan football, is in mourning following the passing of their beloved matriarch, Mildred Wanyama.

She succumbed to an illness in the early hours of Saturday, leaving behind a legacy deeply intertwined with the nation’s sporting pride.

Her body has been moved to Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi for preservation, as the family prepares for her final rites.

Mildred Wanyama was the respected mother of two of Kenya’s most celebrated footballing sons: MacDonald Mariga and Victor Mugubi Wanyama. Both Mariga and Wanyama have etched their names into football history, representing Kenya with distinction on international platforms and inspiring a generation of athletes. Mariga, a former Inter Milan midfielder, and Victor, a prominent figure in Major League Soccer (MLS) with CF Montréal and formerly of Tottenham Hotspur, owe much of their success to the unwavering support and guidance of their mother. Her passing marks a profound loss not only for the Wanyama family but also for the broader Kenyan football community, which has long admired their collective achievements. The family has requested privacy during this difficult time as they grieve the loss of a pivotal figure in their lives.