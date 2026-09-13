Water Bills to Rise in Five Counties as WASREB Approves New Tariffs

Households and businesses in Kirinyaga, Mandera, Kiambu, Homa Bay and Nyeri counties should brace for higher water bills after the Water Services Regulatory Board (WASREB) approved revised tariffs that will run through the 2026/2027 to 2028/2029 financial years.

The new rates, published in a gazette notice dated September 11, give the affected water service providers a three-year window to plan their operations and investments.

In Kirinyaga, customers of Kirinyaga County Water and Sanitation PLC (KICOWASCO) using between one and six cubic metres a month will now pay Ksh80 per unit, with the rate climbing to Ksh145 per cubic metre for the heaviest consumers, those using more than 300 cubic metres.

WASREB explained its reasoning in the notice: “Having considered the application, the written and oral submissions by all stakeholders and the current data, WASREB has determined that an upward tariff review is justified for KICOWASCO to improve service delivery, operate sustainably and protect consumer interests by meeting the tariff conditions attached to the tariff.”

Mandera residents will feel the pinch most. Customers of Takaba Water and Sewerage Company Limited (TAWASCO) will pay between Ksh180 and Ksh312 per cubic metre, the steepest domestic charges among the five counties, even as the county government continues to subsidise the utility annually.

In Kiambu, Kiambu Water and Sewerage Company (KIAWASCO) customers will pay Ksh91 for their first six cubic metres, rising progressively to Ksh160 per cubic metre for usage beyond 300 cubic metres.

Homa Bay and Nyeri residents will see comparatively smaller hikes. WASREB approved a 4.46 per cent increase for Homa Bay County Water and Sanitation Company (HOMAWASCO) customers, and a 4.37 per cent bump for those served by Tetu Aberdare Water and Sanitation Company (TEAWASCO) in Nyeri, following a performance assessment of the utility.

Sewerage charges will also rise in most of the affected areas, since they’re calculated at 75 per cent of a customer’s metered water use.

WASREB warned that utilities failing to implement the approved tariffs correctly could face sanctions under the Water Act and the Public Finance Management Act, including suspension or cancellation of their operating licences. The new charges take effect one month after each notice is published, meaning customers in all five counties should expect to see the changes reflected on their upcoming bills.

This is the second round of tariff adjustments in under a month. On August 17, WASREB approved new rates for Kisii, Eldoret, Narok and Tharaka-Nithi, raising charges in three of those counties while Eldoret residents got a reprieve, seeing their tariffs lowered following a Water Tribunal ruling.