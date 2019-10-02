Water PS Irungu Exposes DP Ruto For Launching A Fake 5.3 Billion Lower Nzoia Irrigation Project

Deputy President William Ruto on Friday launched a Sh 7 billion lower Nzoia irrigation project and improvement of flood mitigation structures in Busia County.

Dr Ruto said the project that will put 10,000 acres of land under irrigation is set to benefit 12,000 households as part of the Government’s efforts to ensuring food security in the country.

Addressing wananchi after the launch of the project at Busagwa primary school grounds in Budalangi constituency, Busia County, Dr Ruto said the Government was committed to attaining a lasting solution to the perennial problem of flooding and increase food production in the area.

READ ALSO:Fireworks as Aisha Jumwa Ditches Ruto, Vows to Campaign for Imran Okoth

“We are using almost Sh7 billion in the implementation of the three components to find lasting solution to floods in Busia and Siaya Counties and use water for irrigation to change the fortunes of the people,” said Dr Ruto at that time

However it has now turned out the whole project was ghost project which the government was yet to identify land and conduct a feasibility study.

"William Ruto launched a Sh5 billion irrigation ghost project in Busia,"

Water PS Irungu tells MPs!

Hard small. — Collins Owino (@Colinsowino) October 2, 2019

Water and Sanitation Principal Secretary Joseph Irungu yesterday told the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee there was no formal communication that Ruto was to launch the project. Mr Irungu said they were still addressing compensation delays for affected families in Busia and Siaya Counties.

READ ALSO:Who Are You To Oppose An Expanded Executive If President Uhuru Is Supporting It, Raila Odinga to DP Ruto

The Opiyo Wandayi-led team also heard that the National Land Commission (NLC) and National Irrigation Board (NIB) were not involved in the launch.NIB is the implementing agency while NLC is involved in land acquisition for the project that is meant to end perennial flooding as well as help to increase food production.

William Ruto campaigning for 2022 while lying that he is after Service Delivery, Water PS Irungu exposed him in Parliament @PolycarpHinga @OleItumbi pic.twitter.com/psFETn7OSv — Charles Mark Dienya (@MarkDienya) October 2, 2019

READ ALSO:DP Ruto Left With A Rotten Egg On His Face As President Uhuru Cancels Arror And Kimwarer Dam Projects

“There was no contact between the DP’s office and my office. Even my project engineer was not there. Compensation is a very sensitive matter, which we must handle well,” said Irungu.

Mr Wandayi said it was unclear why Ruto purported to launch the project without the approval of the implementing agencies.“It is perplexing that there was a public pronouncement by the DP when there was no communication between his office and the Water and Irrigation Ministry, National Irrigation Board and National Land Commission.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases