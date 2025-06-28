We Cannot Have a Country Where Criminals Run After Police Officers – President Ruto

President William Ruto has directed the security chiefs to bring to book all those who perpetrated heinous crimes, including looting, robbery, rape and arson, during the June 25 protests.

Speaking on Saturday, when he met top security chiefs and administrators at State House, Ruto said the law enforcement agencies should ensure the perpetrators are prosecuted.

“If those behind the riots that led to looting and destruction of people’s property are not arrested and prosecuted, we will be breeding impunity,” he said.

President Ruto also warned against attacks on the police, saying those who do so are threats to peace and stability and must face the full force of the law.

“We cannot have a country where criminals run after our police officers. If a policeman’s life is in danger, how can our families be safe?” he said.

The President went on: “This trend must change. The criminals that attacked our officers and destroyed property in the Wednesday mayhem will be held to account.”

Ruto pointed out that the government will stand by every man and woman in uniform and protect them as they discharge their duties.

“Only when the police keep our country safe will we have a more secure and stable Kenya where meaningful development occurs,” President Ruto pointed out.

At the same time, the President expressed the government’s commitment to reforming the security agencies to cope with emerging threats associated with terrorism and cybercrime, among others.

He said crime had become more sophisticated, and it was critical to enhance the capacity and improve the tools of work of law enforcement agencies.

“We are investing in the modernisation of police equipment and training of officers, besides providing a conducive environment for them to operate,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Ruto called on Parliament to enact legislation to regulate demonstrations and balance the constitutional right to assembly with public order and safety.

He noted that while Article 37 of the Constitution guarantees the right to assemble, demonstrate, picket, and petition, this can be regulated to ensure the rights of others are respected and to maintain peace.

The President proposed that the legislation should provide a framework for identifying the organisers, the venue of demonstrations, and the specific time of demonstrations, as well as address potential public safety concerns.

“We want a situation where the organisers can present their petitions, state their reasons for the demonstration, and where it will be held and at what time,” he said.

