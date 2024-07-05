We Expect 3 Million Foreign Tourist Arrivals in 2024- CS Alfred Mutua

The number of international visitor arrivals in Kenya is anticipated to increase to 3 million in 2024, up from 2 million in 2023 according to Alfred Mutua, cabinet secretary for the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife.

“The increase in numbers means more money for the country, many new jobs, especially for our youths, and business growth,” Mutua said in a statement.

The tourist and wildlife sectors are among Kenya’s top foreign exchange earners and employment, with youngsters accounting for 80 percent of the workforce.

Mutua reported that the tourism industry is witnessing excellent bookings with only a few cancellations, primarily for events owing to recent protests over the high cost of living.

According to him, the tourist sector will contribute approximately 353 billion shillings (2.7 billion US dollars) to Kenya’s GDP in 2023.

This year has been on an increasing trend, bringing the country closer to its tourist goal of collecting 5.4 billion dollars per year in the next years, Mutua stated.

He stated that tourism is a leisure business that relies on a sense of security and predictability, and urged an end to the protests that have been ongoing since a contentious Finance Bill was submitted in parliament on June 18.

“We are lucky that we have not seen a major dent or cancellation as a result of what has been happening,” Mutua said.

“However, if the unsettledness continues, it will have a negative impact on the sector, leading to a reduction in our earnings, the possibility of a loss of jobs and freezing of new opportunities especially, to graduates aiming to join the tourism and wildlife sectors for their livelihood.” The Tourism CS added.

