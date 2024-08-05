Connect with us

News

We Have Given President Ruto Experts, Things Will Change- Raila

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has expressed confidence that the country’s situation will change after his allies were nominated to join the Cabinet.

Speaking on Monday, August 5 in Toi Market in Kibera, Nairobi, the former Prime Minister said his allies who have been named to Cabinet are experts and will help steer the country forward.

“We have given him (President Ruto) experts, you will now see things changing,” Raila stated on Monday evening.

President Ruto last month nominated five allies of the ODM boss to his new broad-based government. The nominees include;  Hassan Joho (Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs), John Mbadi Ng’ongo (National Treasury and Economic Planning), James Opiyo Wandayi (Energy and Petroleum), Wycliffe Ambetsa Oparanya (Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development) and Beatrice Askul (EAC).

The vetting of the nominees ended on Sunday and the National Assembly’s Appointments Committee has retreated to write its report.

Meanwhile, Raila said the issues that took Gen Z to the streets were the same the Azimio coalition protested against in 2023.

“It is the same things they have been talking about and we insist that these issues must be addressed,” the ODM boss remarked.

Further, Raila directed Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja to build a perimeter wall around the Toi Market following the Saturday inferno.

The former prime minister claimed that some individuals with an eye on Toi market land were behind numerous fires in the busy market.

“I have given an order to the governor that the construction of this fence around the market should start immediately. This is because they have a hundred million shillings in their budget this year to start building this market. We are saying they should start building the fence,” said Raila.

