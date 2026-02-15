We Have Not Expelled Sifuna from ODM – Oburu Oginga

ODM Party leader Oburu Oginga now says Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has not been expelled from the party.

Speaking on Sunday, February 15, in Mombasa, Oburu said Sifuna was only ousted from the Secretary General position over indiscipline.

“We have our Secretary General, Catherine Omanyo, and the other SG, the party decided that he should be out a little because of indiscipline, but we have not thrown him out of the party. He is the court’s SG, and Omanyo is the SG of the party,” said Oburu.

The Siaya Senator said the party will not go back on the decision to kick out Sifuna from the position, saying the party needs discipline in order to stay united.

“There must be some example of discipline. Somebody must feel some little pain of being disciplined so that the party can continue to be united. The party cannot be based on fear,” Oburu added.

The ODM National Executive Council (NEC) kicked Sifuna out of the SG position on Wednesday last week and replaced him with Omanyo.

“Having deliberated on matters relating to the conduct of the Secretary General, Sen. Edwin Sifuna, the NEC resolved to remove him from office with immediate effect in accordance with the Party Constitution and applicable laws.

“Effectively, the Deputy Secretary General Hon. Catherine Omanyo will act in this position until a substantive holder of the position is elected,” the party stated.

However, Sifuna moved to the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) and secured orders blocking his removal from the ODM Secretary General position.

The tribunal also barred the Registrar of Political Parties from publishing the ODM NEC resolution in the Kenya Gazette.

“That pending the hearing and determination of this instant application, inter partes, this honourable tribunal hereby issues orders staying the implementation of the Resolution made by the National Executive Committee of the Orange Democratic Movement Party.

“That pending the hearing and determination of this instant application, inter portes, this honourable tribunal hereby issues an order restraining the respondents from publishing in the Kenya gazette the resolution made on February 11, 2026 remove Edwin Sifuna as the Secretary General of the Party,” the tribunal ruled.