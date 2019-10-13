We Must Pay The Deputy President His Political Debt In 2022 So That We Stay Safe, Ruto’s Central Kenya Allies Demand

Top politicians from Central Kenya region supporting DP William Ruto have said they have no option but to pay the 2022 political debt they owe him, to guarantee their safety. In Nyandarua, women politicians under the Inua Mama group called for Jubilee Party grassroots elections early next year, saying the ruling party needed to elect substantive officials. They want elections of new officer bearers done by March 2020.

The 40 parliamentarians hosted by Nyandarua Woman Rep Faith Gitau said their support for Ruto was unstoppable.They said Central Kenya still owes Ruto a political debt for his support for President Uhuru Kenyatta for two terms.“It is the President who said in public that he would lead the country for 10 years and then let Ruto lead us for other 10 years. We have not heard of him changing from that promise and that is why we still support Ruto,” said Kandara MP Alice Wahome.

Wahome said the Inua Mama wing would traverse the country to campaign for Ruto.“This is a development focused group, which has its candidate for 2022. We will travel all over Kenya to seek support for the party’s presidential candidate,” she said.She said the team was also preaching unity so that the country could move forward together.

“We are all here to also preach peace in the country now and even after the general election. That is why this team is comprised of all tribes,” said the legislator.Gitau said the team was focused on promoting development.

“We are empowering youth and women all over the country and this movement is unstoppable. We want to empower those who are less privileged in society,” she said.She said intimidation from those opposed to Ruto’s candidature would not deter them from travelling all round the country.The leaders said the Jubilee elections would ensure the party got credible officials as the interim ones had betrayed them.

“We cannot have some officials who are members of Jubilee during the day and opposition at night. That is why we are calling for the elections,” said Laikipia Woman Rep Cate Waruguru. In Nakuru County, Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri hosted six MPs aligned to the Tanga Tanga faction of Jubilee and drummed up support for the DP.Ngunjiri said he would continue to lead the Central community and its leaders in protecting Ruto’s political interests. MPs Gachobe Kinuthia of Subukia, Martha Wangare (Gilgil), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) and Mathira MP Gachagua Rigathi said the election of Jubilee officials would help minimise conflicts within the party.

