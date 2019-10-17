We Will Campaign For The BBI Across The Country With My Brother Raila, Uhuru Declares

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is not about creating new positions to help him extend his stay in power.He has assured the country that together with ODM leader Raila Odinga, they will go around the country drumming up support for the document.

‘That road (read BBI), Raila and I with other leaders shall complete. Do not be misled, love your country, love and respect yourselves. I am confident we shall accomplish the mission.As you saw earlier, even though my friend said the election was flawed and my other friend in court said we repeat it I raised my hand and said let’s repeat it then. And even when we repeated I said I was ready to work with others. Because without peace and stability, we won’t be able to achieve anything,” Uhuru said.

The head of state took issues with those in the Tanga Tanga group who have continuously said the BBI is a political tool by Raila and Uhuru to create positions for political rejects. The president confirmed his support for the BBI has earned him political enemies, but he will not care.

Pres. Uhuru: I am tired, I don't want another job. Pres. Uhuru tells off DP Ruto's allies, for claiming that the BBI with ODM leader, Raila Odinga is meant to create a position for him to stay in power after 2022.#TalkToPD, @PeopleDailyKe #K24ThisMorning @iamjeffmote pic.twitter.com/QdK06mD1hs — K24 TV (@K24Tv) October 17, 2019

“Some people feel I did wrong by joining hands with other leaders like Raila. I called them because Kenya is bigger than all of us. Kenya is an elephant, and it can’t be handled by just one person. We are not talking about BBI because of elections, but so that Kenyans can live in peace and unity,” Uhuru said.

The Head of State also dismissed claims that BBI, which was formed after the March 9 2018 truce with the ODM leader, was seeking to create a position for him so he does not retire once he leaves the Presidency after 2022.

President Uhuru rejects allegations that BBI will create a position for him post-2022: pic.twitter.com/UJpm5CPaMq — Kenyans.co.ke (@Kenyans) October 17, 2019

“Mimi sitaki kazi, mimi nimechoka. BBI ni kuhakikisha ya kuwa hakuna Mkenya atamwaga damu katika nchi yetu kwa sababu ya siasa (I don’t want any position, I am tired. BBI will ensure no Kenyan sheds blood because of politics)” Uhuru declared.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases