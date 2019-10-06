We Will Not Be Used As Political Platforms, Catholic Bishops Declare As They Ban Cash Donations

DP William Ruto is known for his numerous church donations every weekend where he can donate as much as 3 million shillings in one weekend alone. However, this is likely to come to an end after Catholic church bishops ban to prevent leaders from politicking and donating huge sums of cash in their churches.

In a landmark move that may bite on graft lords cleansing their money in church, the bishops said electronic transfer of donation would leave a “clear trail of donors” for accountability sake.They also banned politicking in the pulpits, proper recording of gifts and their givers and announced a six month renewal of baptismal promises for every Catholic faithful to re-commit themselves against the evil of corruption.

“Henceforth, fundraisers in the church will be done by mobile money transfer or by cheque. This will avoid handling of huge amounts of cash and give a clear trail of the donors,” Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) Chairman Bishop Philip Anyolo announced.

The church will also provide details of its accounts, institutions, projects and other financial matters making them open for public scrutiny.“We will keep a record of any gift given to any religious leader exceeding Sh50,000. All gifts will be accompanied by a letter,” he added.

The bishops declared that the church will not condone being used as political platforms or for any other motive other than for the liturgy and normal worship, dealing a blow to a section of politicians who have been using churches every Sunday to respond or attack their critics.

“We will not be used as political platforms. We will not allow any address within the church from any non-liturgical character. Such addresses will be made outside with due dignity. Political speeches will not be allowed during any liturgical celebrations,” he said.At the special service dubbed “breaking the chains of corruption” and held at the Subukia National Shrine in Nakuru County, it was a spectacle to behold as the men of clothe emerged walking bare foot.

