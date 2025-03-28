We Will Tour Mt Kenya And We are Not Asking for Permission- MP Sudi

Kapseret Member of Parliament now says President William Ruto and his allies will visit the Mt Kenya region without permission from anyone.

Speaking on Friday, Sudi slammed President Ruto’s critics and accused them of trying to keep the region out of government because of selfish tribal politics.

The UDA MP noted that Mt. Kenya played a crucial role in Kenya Kwanza’s rise to power and, as such, deserved a fair share of government projects and development initiatives.

“Mt Kenya people are the ones who created this government, and we are telling the critics that we are now coming whether they like it or not,” said Sudi.

He added, “We are going to Mt Kenya. Residents have a right to be served by the government they elected. We are not begging anyone to allow us to go to the Mt Kenya region.”

Sudi was speaking during the issuance of bursary cheques at Wareng High School in Eldoret, where Gatundu North MP Njoroge Kuroria was the chief guest.

President Ruto is expected to tour the Mount Kenya region from Tuesday, April 2, 2025.

This will be the first time Ruto will be touring the vote-rich region since Rigathi Gachagua’s ouster.

On Thursday last week, the President met MPs from the Mt Kenya region at State House, Nairobi, and discussed the progress they are making in coffee, tea, and dairy farming, infrastructure development, affordable housing, and fresh produce markets, among others.

