Wetang’ula Calls For Fast Resolution Of Cases Challenging IEBC reconstitution

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has called on the Judiciary to fast-track cases challenging the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Speaking on Sunday Wetang’ula stressed the urgency of addressing the IEBC issue as many pending commission activities had stalled due to the lack of commissioners.

“We cannot afford further delays on boundary reviews or pending by-elections in our wards and constituencies. I urge those obstructing this process to reconsider their stance and allow the country to move forward,” said Wetang’ula.

The National Assembly Speaker asked the Chief Justice to expedite court cases involving the IEBC, stressing the need for a speedy resolution to avoid further disruption of the electoral process.

“I want to appeal to the chief justice that all the cases in court legitimately challenging this process to be fast-tracked,” Wetangula stated.

He added, “We have many wards and constituencies that need to have by-election…Without commissioners, we cannot move.”

Although President William Ruto signed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Amendment Bill, 2024 into law on 9 July 2024, enabling the formation of the selection panel to recruit new commissioners, the process has stalled due to delays in the court process.

The team was expected to have a new electoral body in place by 28 October or by 4 November at the latest.

At the same time, Speaker Wetang’ula stressed the importance of consolidating education funding, which he said would lead to the introduction of free education from primary school to university.

“If we consolidate our bursaries and funds, we can be able to give free education from primary to university,” Wetang’ula remarked.

