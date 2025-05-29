Wetang’ula Defiant as IEBC Vetting Sparks Constitutional Firestorm

KDRTV News – Parliament: Full-blown showdown is brewing between Kenya’s Parliament and the Judiciary after National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula defiantly declared that the vetting of new IEBC commissioners would proceed—court orders or not! In a fearless statement made on the House floor, Wetang’ula accused the Judiciary of interfering in Parliament’s constitutional mandate and vowed that MPs would not yield to what he called “external intimidation.”

This clash follows a High Court decision to lift a temporary order halting the IEBC vetting, which had been triggered by a petition from two citizens. Wasting no time, Wetang’ula directed the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) to vet the nominees and report back to Parliament, reinforcing his message that the House answers to no one when executing its core functions.

“Our work is grounded in the Constitution. No arm of government should obstruct the legislative process midway,” Wetang’ula stated, warning that courts should only intervene after Parliament completes its deliberations – not before.

The Speaker further revealed that he had officially raised the issue with Chief Justice Martha Koome, pushing for a legal precedent to prevent similar judicial interruptions in future. The move signals an intent to draw a bold line in Kenya’s separation of powers, especially in politically sensitive processes like electoral appointments.

Minority Leader Junet Mohammed echoed Wetang’ula’s concerns, accusing the Judiciary of attempting to derail Parliament’s work deliberately. “If you want to gag Parliament before it even begins, then how will we govern?” Junet posed. He added that continued judicial interference could paralyze national functions and erode trust in democratic institutions.

The tension comes at a crucial time, with the IEBC Kenya’s electoral watchdog, still in limbo following the fallout of the 2022 elections. Among those set for vetting are Erastus Edung Ethekon, nominated for the IEBC chair, and six other commissioner hopefuls. Their approval is vital for rebuilding trust in Kenya’s electoral infrastructure.

While Wetang’ula did not shut the door on judicial reviews altogether, he made it clear: any challenges to the IEBC process must come after Parliament has fulfilled its mandate. His stance may redefine Kenya’s inter-institutional boundaries and could ignite a broader constitutional debate if not resolved amicably.

As Parliament charges ahead and the Judiciary watches closely, Kenya may be heading into a critical test of its democratic checks and balances.