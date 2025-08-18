Connect with us

Wetang’ula Rallies Rift Valley Region To Back President Ruto’s Second Term

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has urged Rift Valley residents to rally behind President William Ruto in his bid for a second term, arguing that his performance so far dwarfs that of his predecessors.

Speaking at St Peter’s Catholic Church, Kapsabet, Wetang’ula said the region needed no persuasion to back Ruto since he had already demonstrated leadership and tangible results.

“As residents of Rift Valley, we are preaching to the converted. You do not need to be mobilised or coerced to support your son for a second term because you know the direction the country is taking,” the Speaker said.

Wetang’ula dismissed critics of the President, describing them as “self-seeking characters without an agenda.”

He likened their opposition to the late veteran politician Kenneth Matiba’s constant calls for President Daniel Arap Moi’s resignation in Parliament, which bore little fruit.

“We have told the President to ignore such noises the way a cow ignores the croaking of frogs and continues to drink water. He should focus on delivering for Kenyans, because come elections, the people will judge him fairly,” he said.

Wetang’ula argued that Kenyans could see, feel, and understand the progress made by Dr Ruto’s administration, particularly in education, healthcare, roads, and efforts to stabilise the economy.

“When we speak to ordinary citizens, they encourage us and the President to continue improving their livelihoods. That is what matters to the people,” he added.

The Speaker’s sentiments were echoed by Nandi Governor Stephen Sang, who defended Ruto’s record and called for fair comparisons with past administrations.

Governor Sang argued that President Ruto has surpassed expectations in his first two years, and with a full ten-year term, his accomplishments will be significantly recognized both domestically and internationally.

