Wetang’ula Responds To Claims Of Sponsoring Goons To Disrupt Opposition Rally

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has dismissed allegations of sponsoring goons to disrupt a rally by opposition leaders in Bungoma County.

In a statement on Friday, Wetang’ula said he was not even in Bungoma when the opposition leaders were attacked.

“My brother Kalonzo Musyoka, as you have correctly addressed me, stop your misplaced anger and transferred malice. I am in Mombasa. Keep out of your angry politics. In case your memory fails you, I was last a constituency MP in 2013,” said Wetang’ula.

His statement came after Kalonzo claimed that the National Assembly Speaker hired goons to disrupt their rally.

“Speaker Wetangula’s state-sponsored goons throwing stones and firing bullets under the protection of Riot Police did not deter our March to Kitale. The message from Butula to Bungoma to Kimilili to Kiminini to Kitale is the same as Vihiga and Bungoma yesterday: #WanTam!

“The United Opposition Western Tour has affirmed the sentiments loudly and openly stated by the rest of the country,” Kalonzo stated.

During the incident, several cars in the opposition convoy were attacked by people wielding crude weapons and stones, leaving car windows shattered.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua also condemned the attack, indicating that violence has no place in the country.

“The people of Kimilili Constituency in Bungoma County have spoken loudly and clearly: violence and extrajudicial killings have no place in our society. Governments that thrive on violence are short-lived and lack legitimacy,” Gachagua said.

