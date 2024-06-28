Connect with us

Wetang’ula Takes Action After President Ruto Rejected Finance Bill 2024 

Moses Wetangula

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetan’gula has referred President William Ruto’s Memorandum on the withdrawal of the controversial Finance Bill 2024/25, to Parliament’s Departmental Committee on Finance and Planning for appropriate action.

In a statement on Thursday June 27, Wetang’ula directed the committee to consider President Ruto’s memorandum and report to the National Assembly when it resumes from a recess.

“In accordance with Article 115(1)(b) of the Constitution, H.E. the President, vide a Memorandum dated June 26, 2024, referred the Finance Bill 2024 back to the National Assembly for reconsideration with reservations recommending deletion of all clauses of the bill,” said Wetangula. 

He continued: That, pursuant to the provisions of Standing Order 42(2) and (3), I hereby refer the President’s Memorandum of Referral in respect of the Finance Bill (National Assembly Bill No. 30 of 2024) to the Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning.”

Wetangula also directed the National Assembly’s clerk to circulate his message to all MPs and prepare necessary messages for formal conveyance to the House upon Its resumption.

“The clerk is directed to circulate this notification to all Members of the National Assembly, and accordingly facilitate the Committee to undertake the exercise.” 

He mentioned that any member of parliament seeking to invalidate President Ruto’s directive will have to marshall at least 233 MPs. 

President Ruto on Wednesday declined to sign the Finance Bill into law following uproar from Kenyans. 

The Head of State said he reflected on the continued conversation around the content of the Finance Bill 2024 and listened keenly to the people of Kenya.

“I concede and therefore I will not sign the 2024 Finance Bill and it shall subsequently be withdrawn and I have agreed with these members that this becomes our collective position,” said Ruto.

He then submitted a memorandum to the National Assembly asking the bill be withdrawn.

Also Read: Details Of Blinken's Phonecall With President Ruto After Withdrawal of Finance Bill

