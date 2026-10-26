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What Drivers and PSV Operators Must Expect During Festive Season Night Checks

Vincent Olando

Published

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has announced seven key safety checks targeting motorists and public service vehicle (PSV) operators as it intensifies road safety enforcement ahead of the festive season.

The crackdown, launched on Monday, October 26, under the Msimu Bila Ajali, Usalama Barabarani campaign, will involve daytime and nighttime inspections along major transport corridors in collaboration with law enforcement officers.

NTSA said the initiative seeks to curb dangerous driving habits and prevent avoidable road deaths through public awareness and increased compliance checks.

“As part of ongoing proactive measures to disrupt risky behaviours and prevent loss of lives on our roads, the Authority, in collaboration with law enforcement, has launched the Msimu bila ajali, Usalama Barabarani campaign. This campaign involves sensitisation of drivers and passengers, as well as day and night safety checks along major transport corridors,” NTSA stated.

The authority outlined seven areas officers will focus on during the operation.

First, officers will monitor vehicle speeds and check whether speed limiters are functioning correctly and transmitting data to NTSA’s Intelligent Road Safety Management System (IRSMS).

Second, long-distance PSV operators must produce passenger manifests, driver logs showing driving hours, valid Road Service Licences, current inspection stickers and proof that they are operating on authorised routes.

Third, officers will check whether vehicles exceed authorised passenger capacity or permitted cargo limits. They will also verify drivers’ licences and the authenticity of their PSV badges.

The fourth requirement concerns seat belt use, with passengers urged to remain buckled up throughout their journeys. Fifth, drivers will undergo breathalyser tests to identify those operating vehicles under the influence of alcohol.

NTSA said driver logs would also help officers assess driving hours and identify schedules that could expose motorists to fatigue during long journeys. Operators have been urged to plan trips properly, provide rest breaks and arrange driver changeovers where necessary.

NTSA Prioritises Nighttime Checks

The authority said nighttime inspections would receive additional attention because evening and late-night travel presents heightened risks to road users.

“Night safety checks have been prioritised because evening and late-night hours are statistically the deadliest periods on our roads. By allocating additional resources during these high-risk hours, we can maximise efforts to disrupt the critical risk factors that cause preventable road traffic crashes,” the authority stated.

Data cited in previous reports on NTSA findings indicates that the period between 7 pm and 10 pm accounts for approximately 30 per cent of road crashes nationally and 26 per cent in Nairobi.

Reduced visibility, speeding, driver fatigue and alcohol impairment have been identified as contributing factors. Pedestrians, cyclists and boda boda riders are particularly vulnerable along poorly lit highways.

NTSA has urged motorists to slow down at night, maintain safe distances and cooperate with officers at checkpoints.

The authority has also warned motorists about fraudulent traffic violation messages, clarifying that official speed violation notifications are sent exclusively through the SMS sender ID NTSA.

The campaign comes amid growing concern over road deaths, with NTSA urging President William Ruto to declare road crashes a national disaster following the rise in accidents reported this year.

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