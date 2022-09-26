Connect with us

News

What Killed ICC Suspect Lawyer Paul Gicheru

By

Published

Ia5hhzGwMnRmlEpq9AShkGouNkpIHc78tFy4BiBE

Photo of the late Paul Gicheru

Lawyer Paul Gicheru has been found dead in his Karen home after allegedly being poisoned. 

According to police reports the ICC suspect took a late lunch on Monday then went to take a nap but did not wake up. 

“He had late lunch and felt unwell and went to bed but he did not wake up,” the police report says.

His son also collapsed but was rushed to hospital. 

“His son too collapsed and was taken to Karen hospital in stable condition,” the police report added.

Gicheru has been facing charges at the International Criminal Court over corruptly influencing witnesses of the Court.

He is accused of bribing witnesses in the crimes against humanity that President William Ruto and former journalist Joshua Sang faced 

The cases were formally closed in April 2016 over lack of evidence. 

Lawyer Gicheru had surrendered to the ICC on November 2, 2020, after an arrest warrant had been issued on him back in March 10, 2015. 

More to follow…..

