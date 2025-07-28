WhatsApp Scam Posing as Inua Jamii Dupes Kenyans with Fake Cash Promises

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has issued an urgent alert over a fake empowerment scheme circulating widely on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, falsely operating under the name “Inua Jamii Foundation Empowerment.”

The Kenyan government has issued a critical warning against this pervasive scam exploiting the trusted “Inua Jamii” name. According to the Ministry, no such organization exists, and it is in no way affiliated with any government program. Principal Secretary Joseph M. Motari unequivocally stated that the public should disregard unsolicited messages and suspicious links promoting the scheme.

“This so-called Inua Jamii Foundation Empowerment is a scam,” said PS Motari. “All legitimate information about Inua Jamii cash transfer programmes is disseminated only through verified government channels—specifically, the Ministry of Labour and the State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs.”

The fraudulent scheme has been designed to prey on unsuspecting Kenyans by falsely offering monetary assistance, a scam that reflects a widening digital trust crisis in Kenya, where fraudsters use platforms like WhatsApp and M-Pesa to impersonate legitimate government entities and trick citizens into sharing personal data or paying fake application and processing fees.

Notably, the official Inua Jamii program provides cash grants to vulnerable Kenyans and does not issue loans, making any loan-related claims an immediate red flag.

To enhance security, the government has moved Inua Jamii payments to the e-Citizen M-Pesa platform, requiring beneficiaries to use Safaricom SIM cards registered to their national IDs, a transition that aims to curb fraud and boost efficiency.

The transition poses new challenges—especially for elderly citizens who may struggle with mobile technology, leaving them open to manipulation.

Law enforcement and cybersecurity units are investigating the scam, and the Ministry is urging the public to report suspicious activity via [email protected], call toll-free 1533, or visit the nearest police station.

We are reminded to rely solely on verified government sources for accurate and official updates.