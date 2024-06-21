Where were the whereabouts of a whooping 130 MPS when the finance bill was tabled in parliament?

KDRTV News Nairobi-Kenyans across the globe are asking difficult questions over the absence of over 130 members of parliament when the controversial finance bill 2024 sailed through the second reading in Parliament.

In the recent past a controversial government chief whip has alleged that he always arrange for opposition members of parliament to attend foreign trips during critical moments when controversial bills are brought to the floor of the house to be voted in favor of the government.

Going by what Hon. Silvanus Osoro’s allegations, Kenyans led by the Generation Z fraternity are demanding to know the whereabout of the 130 members of parliament who missed to cast their vote during the hour of need as demanded by the constitution in making laws that will affect their livelihoods for so many years.

The Kenyan people demand to know where the members of parliament numbering over a quarter were during the debate and passing of the contentious bill that some human rights activists, Generation Z and other Kenyans call retrogressive in nature if it accented by the President.

The contentious bill sparked spontaneous protests across the Country all the way from Mombasa to Kisii, Kisumu, Kakamega, Eldoret, and Nyeri counties.

A Vocal diaspora and a good governance expert Mr. David Ogega, who is also an accomplished accountant working in Atlanta Georgia rubbished the bill and wondered why members of parliament are passing laws without understanding the impact it will make to the already suffering Kenyans some who can’t even afford a single meal a day he termed the action idiotic and insane.

The President of the United Democratic Alliance Chairman in the U.S also had serious reservations on the contentious bill and has requested his party boss and leaders to shelve the bill and focus more on a more citizen friendly bill that won’t affect the common man on the streets or struggling to eke a living.

Read also:Corruption And Impunity Over CDF Funds By Hon. Silvanus Osoro

The Generation Z have demanded a total removal of the bill from parliament and warned that if passed a mother of protests will ensure that the government will regret.

The Gen Z have given President Ruto a few hours to stop the contentious bill or face their wrath because the power belongs to the people and they are the people based on the 2010 Kenyan constitution which gives the citizens power that they’ve basically donated to the leaders but can be revoked any time if abused by the elected leaders.